Rollover crash causes 'extensive' fuel leak on I-95

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach were closed after a truck carrying more than 4,000 gallons of fuel crashed, causing a fuel leak.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A fuel truck crashed Sunday on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, causing an extensive fuel leak that was impacting traffic Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker truck was carrying more than 4,000 gallons of fuel when it jackknifed and crashed against a barrier wall shortly after 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just north of the Sample Road exit.

The truck rolled over the barrier wall and landed in a grass embankment.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the truck was leaking its contents, possibly its entire load.

"While it is unknown precisely how much fuel has leaked, it is extensive," Kane said.

A fuel truck landed in a grass embankment after overturning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach near the Sample Road exit.

Hazardous materials teams from the BSO, Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise worked to help mitigate the leak.

As a result of the fuel leak, all northbound lanes of I-95 between the Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street exits were closed for several hours Sunday night.

Two lanes remained closed until shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Kane said the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital, but the driver's injuries weren't life-threatening.

