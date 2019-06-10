Deerfield Beach man kills brother during dispute about money, deputies say

Kobe Bussie Jr., 35, is accused of killing his brother during an argument about money.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach man shot and killed his brother during an argument about money, deputies said.

Kobe Bussie Jr., 35, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said deputies were called to a shooting at Bussie's home on Northwest Third Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found Bussie's younger brother, Brian Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anderson, 30, of Wilton Manors, was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Anderson had been out with his brother and a friend, and was taking Bussie home when they got into a dispute about money.

The dispute ended when Bussie pulled the trigger, fatally shooting his brother, Concepcion said.

Bussie was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

