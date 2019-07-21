Deputy dead after Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was killed early Sunday in a Deerfield Beach crash.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman Wright said a deputy was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a deputy's cruiser.

Both drivers were taken to Broward Health North, where the deputy was pronounced dead.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

The intersection was closed in both directions during the investigation.

