Deputy taken to hospital after woman sprays ammonia on neighbor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a hospital Monday morning after an apparent argument between neighbors led to a chemical exposure in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies and paramedics were called to the 400 block of Northwest 36th Avenue just after 11 a.m. after several residents complained of being exposed to an unknown chemical.

According to a BSO spokeswoman, a woman sprayed her neighbor with ammonia.

One of two deputies at the scene was indirectly exposed to the substance and complained of a burning sensation to his face and shortness of breath. He was taken to Broward Health North to be treated.

A hazardous materials team was called to decontaminate the victims.

The woman accused of spraying her neighbor was also taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure. She was expected to remain hospitalized under the state's Baker Act law.

