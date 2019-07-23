Driver in suspected drunken crash that killed teen, grandmother pleads not guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Boca Raton woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of DUI manslaughter.

Andrea Schneider was arrested last week in connection with a March 30 crash that killed a 17-year-old girl and her grandmother.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said a Dodge Avenger was traveling east on Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach when it went out of control and veered into the opposite lanes. It collided with three vehicles, including a Nissan Altima driven by Breanha Free-Baker.

The teenage girl and her 61-year-old grandmother, Robyn Underwood, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Schneider, who was driving the Avenger, was injured and taken to Broward Health North.

Traffic homicide detectives said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate Schneider was speeding.

Michele Free-Baker, 40, was in the car with her daughter and mother at the time of the wreck. She was in the courtroom during Tuesday's hearing.

"I don't have memories of it, but one of the memories I have is holding her hand and slowly letting go and feeling her fingers … and I remember seeing my mom with her head to her chest," she told Local 10 News.

Schneider is expected back in court at the end of the month.

