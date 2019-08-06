Federal Highway reopens after workers strike gas line

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - All lanes of Federal Highway were closed Tuesday in Deerfield Beach after construction workers struck a natural gas line.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said construction workers damaged the gas line feeding a nearby shopping plaza just before noon.

Kane said the line was damaged while a construction company was trying to remove a palm tree.

All southbound and northbound lanes of Federal Highway were closed north of Hillsboro Boulevard while workers capped the leak.

The shopping plaza was evacuated as a precaution.

Federal Highway reopened once workers capped the leak.



