Final suspect in killing of XXXTentacion turns himself in

Trayvon Newsome, 20, is one of four men accused of fatally shooting rapper XXXTentacion in June.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The fourth and final suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion has turned himself in to authorities, deputies said.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Trayvon Newsome, 20, surrendered to deputies around 5 p.m. Tuesday at his lawyer's office in Fort Lauderdale.

Newsome faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

BSO deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Newsome and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

XXXTentacion's popular song about suicide -- "Sad!" -- was streamed at least 270 million times on Spotify, about 174 million on YouTube and was on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The rising star had earned respect from members of the the hip-hop community who quickly reacted to the tragedy on social media.

Robert Allen, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, have already been arrested.

Newsome is being held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

