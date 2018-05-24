Further details released in attempted kidnapping Deerfield Beach elementary school

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Further details were released Thursday, regarding a man who authorities said tried to kidnap four children at an elementary school in Deerfield Beach.

The incidents were reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at Park Ridge Elementary, at 5200 NE Ninth Ave.

According to an arrest report, Michel Milor, 27, grabbed four children by the arm and tried to drag them off campus.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said a student notified a teacher that a man was touching children in the front of the school.

The teacher went to the parking lot, which is inside school grounds, and yelled at Milor who was holding onto a boy by the arm and trying to pull him toward the exit of the parking lot, authorities said.

Deputies said Milor let the boy go when the teacher yelled at him and fled the scene.

He was arrested a short time later and the teacher identified him with 100 percent certainty as the person who was grabbing the boy, the arrest report stated.

Deputies said students claimed to see Milor throwing water near the school buses, chasing students and "making scary faces."

Authorities said he grabbed three boys and a girl, but each was able to pull away or yelled, which caused Milor to let go of them.

Milor faces four counts of false imprisonment/kidnapping of a child under 13 and one count of trespassing on school grounds.

Authorities said he has been arrested previously in other jurisdictions for trespassing at a school.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.