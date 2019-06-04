Girl, 13, helps family escape duplex fire in Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl is being hailed a hero Tuesday after she helped her family escape from their home after a fire erupted, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at a single-story duplex at 325 Phippen Waiters Road.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, the teen's mother told authorities her daughter smelled smoke inside their home. When the mother went to investigate, she saw smoke and flames, and called 911.

Kane said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a moderate amount of fire and smoke coming from the rear of the duplex.

About 20 firefighters were called to the home to extinguish the fire.

Kane said the damage was limited to a storage room in the back of the home.

"A fire grows in size every 60 seconds," Kane said in an email. "In this case, the rapid recognition by the young daughter and activation of the 911 system by her mother likely contributed to a positive outcome. Thankfully, none of the six occupants suffered any injuries and damage to the apartment is relatively minor. Had the fire occurred while the residents were sleeping, the outcome could have been completely different."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



