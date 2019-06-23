Grilling steak on patio leads to house fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A couple escaped a house fire Sunday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, but their home was left gutted, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at a single-story townhome in the 4400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

"According to a resident at the home, he was outside on his patio grilling a steak when the fire began to burn out of control and rapidly spread into the home," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said in an email.

Authorities said the man called 911 and firefighters arrived several minutes later to find the fire already burning through the roof of the townhouse.

It took about 30 firefighters around 40 minutes to extinguish the flames, Kane said.

"While the home received considerable smoke and fire damage, the overall success in containing damage to the single unit was likely due to the rapid response and voluminous number of firefighters who were able to arrive on the scene so quickly," Kane said.

Although the couple escaped the home unharmed, Kane said the home is uninhabitable.

The couple has since made alternative living arrangements.

"A fire can grow to double its size every 60 seconds," Kane said. "Residents are encouraged to have an escape plan in the event of a fire or other emergency."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.