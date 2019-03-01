Gymnastics coach linked to child porn was 'very private' about computer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Ricky Warburton said he thought he had a date with Hassan Jawad on Thursday night. So he was surprised to find out Jawad wasn't going to be able to make it because he was in the Broward County jail.

Warburton, 20, said he was in a romantic relationship with Jawad, the 37-year-old gymnastics instructor who lives in Deerfield Beach and is facing child pornography charges.

"He kept his computer, like, very private," Warbuton said.

Warbuton said they had been dating for about two months, but he never suspected Jawad would be involved in child pornography.

Detectives with a Broward Sheriff's Office task force that specializes in child pornography cases said they received a tip. The user of the computer linked to Jawad, who worked at Twister Gymnastics in Boca Raton, had been sharing child pornography since January.

Jawad, who didn't have a criminal history, worked at Twister Gymnastics for more than a year.

"We had absolutely no idea," Sara Shugars, director of operations at Twister Gymnastics, said.

Detectives reported finding videos and images of boys engaging in sexual acts with other boys or men. The boys were ages 7 to 13.

"Today has been very devastating, and we're angry about it," Shugars said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.