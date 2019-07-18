Man killed in Deerfield Beach shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday outside a home on Southwest Third Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said deputies arrived and found Laquan Miller, 26, lying in the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 954-493-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

