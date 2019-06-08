Man walking on Interstate 95 struck, killed by car in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A 45-year-old man walking along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach was struck and killed by car early Saturday.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the man was walking in one of the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 10th Street around 4 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by a Toyota 4-Runner SUV.

The driver of the Toyota tried to swerve to avoid the man, but his SUV still struck him, Feola said. The driver of the Toyota stayed on the scene.

Paramedics transported the man, who was not identified, to Broward Health North, where he died of his injuries.



