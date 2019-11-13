Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train in Deerfield Beach

A body is covered by a yellow tarp after a fatal crash involving a Brightline train in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the fatal crash near Dixie Highway and Southwest 15th Street about 7 a.m.

Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed the body covered by a yellow tarp in a turn lane next to the railroad tracks on Dixie Highway.

The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating.

Traffic in the area was being diverted during the investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.