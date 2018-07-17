Protesters arrested after blocking entrance to ICE facility

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - First responders had to use electric saws to cut through metal locks and a car to remove demonstrators Monday from blocking the entrance to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Deerfield Beach.

The demonstration started around 5 p.m. outside the detention facility on Powerline Road just north of Sample Road.

Two protesters locked themselves to the fence of the facility with heavy-duty bicycle locks. While another two protesters attached themselves to a car that was blocking the entrance.

Several groups banded together to protest not only immigration policies of President Donald Trump but also companies they said are profiting such as Boca Raton-based GEO Group.

"They are profiting off of immigrant detention. These are non-violent people without a criminal record. Their only crime is wanting to be here in the United State," protester Dara Hill said.

Since Trump’s took office, ICE has stepped up enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, sending thousands of undocumented immigrants to detention facilities across the country. In recent weeks, progressive groups and some Democratic lawmakers have called for ICE to be abolished.

Dozens of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded as protests went into the night.

Deputies arrested several of the protesters, but the demonstrators said they are just getting started.

"This is not the end. This is the beginning. This is the beginning of getting attention," protester Luke Carlos said.



