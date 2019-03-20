Scrap metal fire erupts at Deerfield Beach recycling facility

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters battled a scrap metal fire Tuesday night in Deerfield Beach.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at a recycling facility on Powerline Road.

Firefighters arrived and were met with flames encompassing a large mass of metal debris -- some 25-30 feet high, Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Heavy equipment was needed to dismantle the debris pile so firefighters could fully extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire, which started after business hours, wasn't immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.