Sushi restaurant gets raw deal when car crashes dinner service

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a Deerfield Beach restaurant Monday, sending workers running for cover behind the sushi bar.

Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said a driver lost control of her silver BMW and careened into Kevin’s Sushi and Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of South Federal Highway just after 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt in the crash, Kane said.

An employee who answered the phone at the restaurant said Kevin's had just opened and workers were prepping for dinner service when the car barreled through the restaurant's storefront, sending tables and chairs on the top of the car's hood. The employee said luckily there were no customers in the dining area at the time of the crash.

As a precaution, firefighters ordered the restaurant closed until a city engineer is able to evaluate the damage to the building. Kane said the structural damage appeared to be minor.

