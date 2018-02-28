Children set fire to abandoned home in Deerfield Beach, officials say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A group of children set fire to an abandoned home in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday, the the Broward County Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward County Fire Rescue, said the blaze started just before 6 p.m in the 300 block of Northwest Third Court. Witnesses told firefighters that, before the blaze broke out, the children were in the yard of the home, holding what appeared to be a red gas can, Kane said.

Witnesses said the children fled after the fire started, Kane said.

Firefighters put out the blaze in about 20 minutes, Kane said. No one was hurt in the fire.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies later tracked down the children and detained them, Kane said.

