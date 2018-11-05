Woman left baby alone in car while she drank at Deerfield Beach bar, deputies say

Jennifer Potts, 29, faces a child neglect charge after deputies say she left a baby alone in her car while she was drinking at a Deerfield Beach bar.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A 29-year-old woman was arrested early Monday after she left a baby alone in her car while she was drinking at a Deerfield Beach bar, deputies said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Padano Bar & Grill on Hillsboro Boulevard after receiving an anonymous report of a baby left alone in a car in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived about 1:15 a.m., they found the baby in the back of a black Hyundai.

"The car was off and all the windows were rolled up," the affidavit said.

Jennifer Potts told deputies she went inside the bar to get her cellphone and driver's license and only left the baby alone in the car "for a couple seconds," the affidavit said.

But deputies said Potts smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking an unknown amount of booze.

Potts faces a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

