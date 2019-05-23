Deputies foil post-prom party stocked with liquor, drugs and stripper poles

This three-story Palm City house was listed on Airbnb. It was to serve as the location of a post-prom party for hundreds of West Boca Community High School students.

PALM CITY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies foiled plans for a post-prom bash at a Florida Airbnb that had been stocked with liquor, pot and stripper poles.

Martin County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Grimsdale said deputies heard about the April 12 party just before several hundred West Boca Community High School students were set to get on three buses to head to the three-story Palm City home.

A deputy found the house advertised on Airbnb as a Floridian estate on five private acres, WPBF reported.

Each student paid $80, which covered the bus ride and party favors, including Jell-O shots, high-end liquors and mixers and beer. Marijuana joints had been pre-rolled.

Grimsdale said the party would have "rivaled any bar in Martin County that day."

An incident report said a 19-year-old rented the house. No one was arrested.

Grimsdale said the other alternative would have been to arrest minors attending the party.

The owner, who lives in Austria, wasn't aware the renter was planning the party.

