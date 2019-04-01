DeSantis picks University of Florida professor to be state's first chief science officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a University of Florida professor to be the state's first chief science officer.

DeSantis introduced Dr. Thomas K. Frazer as Florida's chief science officer during a Monday morning news conference in West Palm Beach.

The position was created shortly after DeSantis took office in January.

"As one of Florida's leading environmental researchers, Dr. Frazer understands the unique water issues facing our state and the actions we must take to solve them," DeSantis said. "Since day one, my administration has been laser focused on addressing our pressing environmental challenges and commitment to science-based solutions. With science at the center, Florida can lead the world in environmental innovation and water-quality improvement."

Frazer has served as director of the University of Florida's School of Natural Resources and Environment since 2012. He previously served as acting director of the University of Florida Water Institute.

"I am incredibly honored by this appointment and I thank Gov. DeSantis for naming me Florida's first chief science officer," Frazer said. "Our environment and waterways make Florida unique. I look forward to working with the governor and the Department of Environmental Protection on ways we can use sound science and research to improve our state's water quality and protect the environment."

