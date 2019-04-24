DeSantis signs first death warrant for execution of serial killer

Convicted serial killer and rapist Bobby Joe Long has been sentenced to death for a series of murders in the Tampa Bay area in the 1980s.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed his first death warrant since taking office.

DeSantis signed the death warrant Tuesday for convicted serial killer and rapist Bobby Joe Long, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Long was apprehended in 1984 and admitted to killing at least 10 women throughout the Tampa Bay area. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 1985.

Now 65, Long also claimed to have raped about 40 women in three different states.

Long's execution is scheduled for May 23.

