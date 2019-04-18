2 women accused of stealing cognac bottles from liquor store in Doral

Kymbreana S. Johnson, 25, and Shamiece B. Johnson, 26, are accused of stealing cognac bottles from a liquor store in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. - Two women were arrested Wednesday after they tried to steal two bottles of cognac from a liquor store in Doral, authorities said.

According to Doral police, Kymbreana S. Johnson, 25, and Shamiece B. Johnson, 26, were with two children when they entered the store at 10730 NW 74th St. shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said both women distracted the employee while Kymbreana Johnson concealed two bottles of cognac, priced at $100 each, inside her purse.

The women tried to leave the store without paying for the liquor, but they were stopped by the employee, who was able to retrieve one of the bottles, authorities said.

Police said the employee followed the women to their car and Kymbreana Johnson pulled out a long-bladed knife from the back seat of the vehicle.

The employee then retreated and went to the back of the car to take a picture of the license plate, authorities said.

Police said the women then fled the scene and a countywide "be on the lookout" was issued for them and their vehicle.

Doral police said Miami police officers spotted the car a few hours later and detained both women, who face charges of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.