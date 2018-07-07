Doral lifts boil water advisory for area around massive water main break

Crews work to repair the damage to Northwest 41st Street on Tuesday.

DORAL, Fla. - The city of Doral has lifted a boil water advisory nearly six days after a massive water main break shut down a portion of Northwest 41st Street near Florida's Turnpike.

Homes and businesses closest to the break lost water for about a day. Some nearby restaurants were forced to temporarily close. Residents in a wider area around the break were told to boil their water for safety reasons.

Florida Department of Health officials said Saturday that a series of tests confirmed that the water around Northwest 41st was now safe to drink.

A construction worker digging as part of a beautification project ruptured the water main Monday afternoon, sending millions of gallons of water surging onto Northwest 41st Street. The water caused parts of the street to buckle, crack and sink.

Officials shut down a section of Northwest 41st Street while crews work to repair the damage. The road will reopen Monday.

Nearby Miami Dade College canceled some classes and moved others to another location in Kendall. Miami-Dade County's Metro West Detention Center was also effected.

