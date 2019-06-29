Doral officer home after being shot during training incident

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral police officer returned home Saturday, just days after he was shot during a training session.

The police department shared a picture of Sgt. Eric Fernandez outside his home and surrounded by fellow officers.

"We thank all those who kept Eric and his family in their prayers," said the department's Twitter post.

Fernandez was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute.

Fernandez, who has been with the department for 11 years, suffered injuries to his upper torso and was originally listed in serious condition. A day later Fernandez was seen walking through the hallways of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

We are happy to report that Sgt. Eric Fernandez was released from the hospital this morning and is now at home resting. We thank all those who kept Eric and his family in their prayers. #doralproud #doralpolice pic.twitter.com/R4G1iElsPU — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 29, 2019

