Doral police identify driver accused of fleeing scene of crash

DORAL, Fla. - Doral police have identified a driver who was accused of leaving the scene of a crash Wednesday as Alan Joel Lorenzo.

Police said a man claims Lorenzo, 26, was involved in a car crash with him and then tried to drive away, but authorities said Lorenzo claims he fled because he was scared.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 36st Street and Northwest 87th Avenue.

Cellphone video shows a man, identified by police as Franco Paturzo Garofalo, 49, banging on the window of another car in the middle of traffic after Paturzo Garofalo said the driver hit him and then attempted to leave.

Paturzo Garofalo is then seen returning to the trunk of his car before the car in front of him drives off and he follows in pursuit.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos went to Paturzo Garofalo's home Friday and found damage was still visible to the side-view mirror of Paturzo Garofalo's car.

Paturzo Garofalo declined to comment to Ramos about what prompted him to start banging on the window of the other car.

Investigators said Lorenzo called police Thursday after seeing video of the incident on the news.

While Lorenzo wasn't home when Ramos tried to speak with him, detectives said he doesn't deny he was in an accident. Authorities said Lorenzo claims he drove away because he was scared by Paturzo Garofalo's outrage.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

It's unclear whether either driver will face charges.

Doral police warn the public to call police if you are in an accident or hit-and-run and not to try to stop a driver yourself.

