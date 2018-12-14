Doral teacher arrested after professing love for 13-year-old student

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral teacher was arrested Friday after expressing her love for a 13-year-old student via text messages.

Andrea Jimenez, 47, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a child and using a computer for prohibited purposes.

According to the arrest report, Jimenez, a science teacher at Doral International Academy of Math & Science, began sending texts messages to the male student in May 2018 when he was just 12 years old.

Over the summer, Jimenez became "aggressively romantic" with the boy on social media platforms by sending him comments such as "I will go to hell for U. Die for U stop eating to feed you. My love for u is so real and huge!!! I don't mind facing the devil himself for u."

Jimenez continued texting this school year when the boy was a student in her class, professing her love and desire to engage with him in an intimate manner. She urged the victim not to speak with other girls his age and bought him gifts, including clothes, shoes, toys and electronics.

No photos were sent or exchanged between the two. However, a month later, Jimenez allegedly attempted to kiss the student while grabbing his face after luring him into her classroom.

The police report claims the victim expressed no desire to engage with Jimenez.

Victoria Ramos-Gomez, the school's principal, called police after being notified by the boy's parents of the messaging between Jimenez and the child. Jimenez admitted to some members of the school staff that she had acted inappropriately and texted the boy's mother to beg for forgiveness.

Jimenez was fired by the school and turned herself in to authorities Friday.

Jimenez's attorney, Jude Faccidomo, said the allegations were first made on Wednesday, hardly giving police enough time to properly investigate before making an arrest.

“We are aware of the seriousness of the allegations but we are also aware that the Doral Police Department did no investigation of any kind before making their determination," Faccidomo said. "We are very new to the case but feel confident that a true review of the facts and the law will show that the allegations as they stand are exaggerated and are not sustainable.”

