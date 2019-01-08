Doral Trolley injures pedestrian, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral Trolley injured a pedestrian Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near the Doral Wetlands Bird Sanctuary.

According to Officer Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, the crash was on the 6700 block of Northwest 104th Avenue.

"The pedestrian was either getting on or off the trolley as the vehicle was moving forward when she was struck," Valdes said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. According to Valdes, she suffered a leg injury and was in serious condition.

