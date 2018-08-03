Doral youth football coach accused of sending lewd text messages to boys

DORAL, Fla. - A youth football coach in Doral was arrested Thursday on accusations that he sent lewd and lascivious text messages to at least two boys on his team, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the father of a 12-year-old boy notified the head coach Thursday after he came across several text messages from the volunteer coach, Fernando Hernandez, on his son's cellphone.

Police said the head coach informed the City of Doral Parks Department of the text messages and authorities immediately began investigating.

Police said the victim told detectives that the 24-year-old coach had sent similar text messages to a 13-year-old boy on the team that plays at Doral Meadow Park.

The boys were interviewed separately.

Detectives said Hernandez called both boys "baby" in the texts and offered to perform oral sex on both victims. A sexually-explicit video and photo were also sent to one of the boys, police said.

According to authorities, Hernandez confessed to sending the text messages to both victims.

He was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious assault on a child, transmission of child pornography and prohibited use of computer services.

According to a Doral spokeswoman, Hernandez began volunteering with the city in September 2017. Because of the ongoing investigation, he is no longer allowed to volunteer with the city.

