Driver caught on camera hitting security guard in legs with Lexus

DORAL, Fla. - A driver was arrested Thursday nearly a week after he was captured on surveillance video hitting a security guard in the legs with his Lexus, authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident was reported May 24 at the Martinique gated community in Doral.

According to police, the victim was working a traffic post at one of the entrances to assist with traffic flow and prevent vehicles from tailgating the vehicle in front to bypass the required use of an RFID transponder.

Authorities said the video shows the security guard standing in front of Kenneth Strubbe's white Lexus and using hand signals to motion to him to remain stopped until the vehicle in front could be properly scanned and gain access to the community.

On two separate occasions, Strubbe slightly accelerated his car in the direction of the victim, striking the victim in the legs, despite the victim telling him to remain stopped, authorities said.

Strubbe was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has since bonded out of jail.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.