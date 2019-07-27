FHP: Man recovering after accidentally shooting himself while driving in Doral

Alex Gomez was holding a gun while driving on the Palmetto Expressway.

The 21-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck told Florida Highway Patrol troopers that he accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral.

Gomez is recovering from the injury to his right leg on Saturday. Troopers found him wounded about 5 p.m., Friday, near Northwest 58th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he remained on Saturday. Troopers said they don't believe the shooting is related to a road rage incident.

