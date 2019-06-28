Firefighters injured at Resources Recovery Facility in Doral

A fire started at the Resources Recovery Facility in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. - Two firefighters were injured Friday morning while battling a fire at a waste processing facility in Doral.

The fire started at the Resources Recovery Facility on Northwest 97th Avenue.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, firefighters made their way inside and discovered that the fire was coming from an industrial shredder.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene as a precaution because of the materials housed at the facility.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It wasn't revealed how they were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

