DORAL, Fla. - A man fatally shot a woman Sunday inside a KFC restaurant in Doral and then turned the gun on himself, Miami-Dade police said.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the shooting happened around noon at the KFC at Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 107th Avenue.

A police officer at the restaurant called it a gruesome scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

