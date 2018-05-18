Gunman yelled anti-Trump rhetoric before being shot by police at Trump National Doral

DORAL, Fla. - A gunman who opened fire in the lobby of Trump National Doral, draped an American flag over the counter and started yelling about President Donald Trump was shot by police early Friday morning, authorities said.

Doral police Chief Hernan Organvidez said officers were called to the hotel about 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports from employees of an active shooter. He said the officers encountered the gunman in the lobby and "exchanged gunfire with him."

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez identified the gunman as Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral.

Perez said the man apparently tried to lure officers into a gunfight.

"He did succeed and he did lose," Perez said, praising the officers who risked their lives to diffuse the situation.

Perez said Oddi removed the American flag from the flagpole at the golf resort and carried it into the lobby, draping it over the counter. He said Oddi began yelling "anti-Trump -- President Trump -- rhetoric."

"The exact words, I don't know," Perez said.

Perez said Oddi fired a handgun into the roof of the lobby and waited for officers "to engage them." He said one Miami-Dade police officer and four Doral police officers returned fire.

Police do not believe the suspect was staying at the hotel.

A Doral police officer suffered a broken wrist and was taken to Baptist Hospital. No other officers were injured.

Oddi was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Perez said police are preparing a search warrant to enter Oddi's home as they try to determine his intent.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, offered his thanks to the officers on Twitter.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

Federal and state authorities are also investigating.

"Right now, we're investigating this matter as a state crime," Perez said.

