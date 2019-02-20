Head of Colombian military meets with US officials at Southcom

DORAL, Fla. - The head of the Colombian military received a warm welcome Wednesday outside the U.S. Southern Command in Doral as he arrived to meet with U.S. officials.

Officials from Colombia and the U.S. are expected to discuss a number of issues, most notably the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, where embattled President Nicolas Maduro continues to reject any offers of U.S. aid.

While speaking before their meeting, Colombian Army Gen. Luis Navarro Jimenez reaffirmed his country's support for the U.S.-led aid efforts, but stopped short of calling for military intervention.

Craig Faller, Southcom commander and Navy admiral, took his message one step further, calling out Maduro by name and addressing his Army.

"This message is for the Venezuelan military," Faller said. "You will ultimately be held accountable for your actions. Do the right thing. Save the people and your country."

When asked if the U.S. stands ready to send troops to the country, Faller took nothing off the table.

"The president has been quite clear," Faller said. "Our job as military professionals is to be ready. The world is united, and we are working closely with our friends, the Colombians and others."

