List of gas stations out of fuel Thursday night in Doral

By Michelle F. Solomon - Podcast Producer/Reporter
DORAL, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Doral on Thursday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

  • Chevron at 7350 W. Flagler St.
  • Chevron at 10191 NW 58th St.
  • Chevron at 3425 W. Okeechobee Road
  • Exxon at 9980 SW 8th St.
  • Finish Line at 10900 W. Flagler St.
  • Marathon at 4444 W. 12th Ave.
  • Mobil at 701 NW 72nd Ave.
  • Shell at 9646 SW 8th  St.
  • Shell at 10700 NW 25th St.
  • Shell at 5305 NW 36th St.
  • U Gas at 10100 NW 89th St.

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base. 

