Man accused of stealing rims, tires off vehicles bails out of jail

DORAL, Fla. - A man accused of stealing the rims off multiple vehicles in South Florida faced a judge this week in bond court.

Doral police arrested David Mendez, 26, Wednesday on two counts of grand theft in the third-degree.

Police said Mendez and several accomplices stole rims and tires from vehicles in Doral.

"Hondas and I believe Toyotas," the prosecutor told Judge Mindy Glazer during Mendez's court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Mendez may know the value of rims from those models, but he apparently didn't know who represented him.

"I don't know the name of my lawyer but I know his secretary's name," he told Glazer.

"That doesn't help me," Glazer responded.

Police believe Mendez is part of rim-stealing crime ring that targeted 13 vehicles in southwest Miami-Dade this month.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV and a black Mercedes-Benz working as fast as a NASCAR pit crew, stealing the rims and tires. A white Land Rover and a black Mercedes were also used to rip off the rims in Doral, and police believe there was also a lookout car.

The thieves were so efficient, they managed to steal 13 sets of rims in less than 60 minutes, because a security guard patrols the complex every hour.

Mendez has since posted $10,000 bail and has been released from jail.

