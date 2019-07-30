Man pulled from car found in canal near Florida's Turnpike

A man was pulled from a car that was found in a canal near an on-ramp to Florida's Turnpike in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a car found in a canal Tuesday morning in Doral.

The car went into the water next to Florida's Turnpike near Northwest 74th Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was pulled from the canal and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

A view from Sky 10 showed the car was submerged.

It was not immediately known how the car ended up in the water.

A view from Sky 10 shows a large oil slick in the canal where a man was found inside a submerged car.

A firefighter at the scene told Local 10 News the initial 911 call came from the driver's On-Star system, which somehow detected the crash. By the time divers found the car and got to the man, he showed "no signs of life."

The northbound on-ramp to the turnpike was closed at Northwest 74th Street during the crash investigation.

