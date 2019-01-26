Miami-Dade man accused of mugging teen girl along Doral street

DORAL, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Friday after police said he attacked and robbed a 17-year-old girl earlier this month as she walked down a street in Doral.

Christian Guevara, 28, faces a charge of strong-arm robbery.

Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, said Guevara approached the girl on Jan. 11 around 6 p.m. near Northwest 106th Avenue and Northwest 78th Street and demanded money. When the girl told Guevara she was not carrying any cash, Guevera threw her to the ground and stole her iPhone. Police said the phone was valued at $500.

The aftermath of the incident was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera. Valdes said someone who saw news reports about the robbery provided an anonymous tip that identified Guevara as the robber. The girl was able to pick Guevara out of a lineup as her attacker, Valdes said.

According to the arrest report, Guevara confessed to the robbery, saying he needed money. Guevara told police he targeted the girl because he didn't think she would put up a fight, the report said.

Police found the stolen phone in Guevara's bedroom and officers returned the phone to the victim, the report said.

