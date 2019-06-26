Police sergeant shot at training center in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - A Doral police officer is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday in an accident at a training facility.

The police sergeant was shot in the upper torso at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute on Northwest 58th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the sergeant to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The officer is a supervisor and has been with the department for at least five years.

Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez said his department is investigating the incident, which occurred indoors during a training exercise for new officers. He was unaware if live ammunition was supposed to be in the weapons at the time of the incident.

It's unknown if the officer shot himself of if he was shot by another person.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.