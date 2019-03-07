Police search for man who rammed officer's patrol car

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who rammed an officer's patrol car during a traffic stop in Doral.

A police perimeter was established Thursday morning near Northwest 111th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street in Sweetwater, not far from the Doral border.

The incident began when a Doral police officer stopped a vehicle just before 6 a.m. that was believed to be involved in a Miami-Dade police investigation into boat thefts, Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes told Local 10 News.

After initially stopping, the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the officer's patrol car, Valdes said.

The officer wasn't injured.

"Anytime you have a motor vehicle that's used to impact, to attack -- literally to attack an officer -- the fact that he got out with no injuries is miraculous, and we're very grateful for that," Valdes said.

A woman in the car was arrested at the scene, but two men ran into a nearby wooded area. One of them was later apprehended with the help of a K9 officer, Valdes said.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for the second man, including the Doral, Sweetwater and Miami-Dade police departments.

