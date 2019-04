School daze! Misspelled school crosswalk found in Doral

Well, it looks like someone in Doral isn't going to win the spelling bee this year.

A sharp-eyed driver heading down Northwest 54th Street on Thursday spotted a school crosswalk that wasn't quite, uh, right.

Instead of "SCHOOL," the crosswalk was spelled "SCOHOL."

It's not known how long the crooked crossing has been on the street and whether anyone else has noticed, but it may be time for a certain someone to head back to class.