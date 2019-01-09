Taekwondo instructor accused of forcing girl to perform oral sex on him

DORAL, Fla. - A taekwondo instructor is accused of forcing one of his students to perform oral sex on him, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim is 13 years old, but the incidents occurred when she was 10 and her taekwondo instructor and physical education teacher was 19.

Police said the instructor, Sebastian Hanul Choi, now 22, forced the victim to masturbate him and perform oral sex on him on numerous occasions.

He is employed at Team Taekwondo, located at 4005 NW 14th Ave. in Doral, authorities said.

Police said he refused to provide a statement to detectives and was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12.

