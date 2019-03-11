Thief steals Go-Kart racing cars in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. - Doral Police Department detectives are investigating the theft of two Go-Kart racing cars recently stolen from a business in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral.

Surveillance video of the Feb. 18 theft shows the driver of a pick-up truck taking the race cars and other items valued at $54,600, according to Officer Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department.

Video shows the race cars were inside the stolen 2016 white trailer with Florida tag HEUJ87 the owner left parked at 9900 NW 25 St., Valdes said. The trailer also had a tool box valued at $18,000, according to the police report.

Detectives know SunPass detected the trailer about 10:30 p.m., Feb. 18 heading west on 107th Avenue on the Dophin Expressway.

Valdes did not release the surveillance video. He is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Detective Andres Mendoza at 305-593-6699 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

