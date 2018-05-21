Trump National Doral gunman booked into jail

MIAMI - A gunman who was shot by police after he opened fire in the lobby of Trump National Doral, draped an American flag over the counter and started yelling about President Donald Trump is now in jail.

Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday evening. He faces five counts of attempted murder and one count each of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft and creating a false fire alarm.

Oddi appeared in court Monday morning, when Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer ordered that he be held without bond.

Doral police Chief Hernan Organvidez said officers were called to the hotel about 1:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports from employees of an active shooter. He said the officers encountered the gunman in the lobby and "exchanged gunfire with him."

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Oddi apparently tried to lure officers into a gunfight.

"He did succeed and he did lose," Perez said, praising the officers who risked their lives to diffuse the situation.

Perez said Oddi removed the American flag from the flagpole at the golf resort and carried it into the lobby, draping it over the counter. He said Oddi began yelling "anti-Trump -- President Trump -- rhetoric."

"The exact words, I don't know," Perez said.

Perez said Oddi, who pulled a fire alarm at one point, fired a handgun into the roof of the lobby and waited for officers "to engage them." He said one Miami-Dade police officer and four Doral police officers returned fire.

"They were met with an individual with a handgun, who pointed it at them and proceeded to fire into the roof and the chandeliers of the hotel," Perez said.

A Doral police officer suffered a broken wrist and was taken to Baptist Hospital. No other officers were injured.

Oddi had been at Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Glazer said in court that Oddi also threatened to kill a security guard at Trump National Doral. She ordered him to stay away from the resort and appointed him a public defender.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are also investigating.

