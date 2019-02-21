Victim of hit-and-run crash goes after driver in Doral, video shows

DORAL, Fla. - A victim of a hit-and-run crash in Doral tracked down the driver responsible Monday, setting off a tense encounter caught on video.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 5 p.m. near 41st Street and 87th Avenue.

In the video, the victim, who was not identified, is seen repeatedly banging on the window of the hit-and-run driver's car, a silver Toyota, as cars were stopped at a red light. The man uses his cellphone to strike the passenger-side window as the driver tries to move the vehicle away from the victim, despite being stuck in traffic.

A few seconds later, the victim returns to his car and starts looking for something in his trunk, but traffic moves forward before he can retrieve it. The video ends showing the victim still in pursuit, chasing after the hit-and-run driver in his car with the trunk still open.

The Doral Police Department said they are investigating the crash.

