Video shows Value Store-It burglars in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - Detectives in Doral released surveillance video Sunday of a pair of crooks who targeted a storage lot and stole about $23,000 in property.

The crooks were in a silver Dodge Ram when they took a 2018 boat trailer with two waverunners: a 2018 Yamaha and a 2014 Yamaha.

"Just watching the video made me so aggravated," Bryce Thomson said. "You think people can be kind of kind, but they’re not."

Surveillance video shows the crooks followed a customer who opened the gate at Value Store-It at 5900 NW 102 Ave., and they waited for someone to get out to be able to leave the storage lot.

Thompson reported the theft Aug. 7. He wants people who are planning on buying a waverunner to keep in mind that they could get ripped off.

"They’re probably going to buy some cheap ones at auctions, clean titles, that are probably wrecked," Thomson said. "They’ll take the vin tags off of those, and they’ll put them on ours and sell them as perfect jet skis that have clean vins."

Thompson is asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

