Water main break in Doral causes traffic delays

DORAL, Fla. - A water main broke during rush hour Monday, causing traffic delays in the area of Northwest 41st Street in Doral.

Doral police urged people to avoid Northwest 41st Street between Northwest 115th and Northwest 117th avenues. The view from Sky 10 showed the roadway submerged in water.

Police initially thought the damage to the road was caused by a sinkhole, but later determined it was a water main break.

Miami Dade County College's west campus suspended all operations because of the water main break. College officials urged students to avoid the area.

