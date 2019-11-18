Duffel bag filled with cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office seized 15 kilos of cocaine found in a duffel bag that washed ashore in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call Friday night about a duffel bag covered in barnacles and seaweed that was found on the beach in Palm Coast.

A news release said the bag contained 15 kilo-sized bricks of cocaine.

"It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I'm thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands."

Deputies searched the beach, but no other bags were found.

