FBI searches for identity thieves thought to be in South Florida

MIAMI - The FBI is searching for a woman and a man who stole the identities of more than a dozen medical professionals across the country as part of an elaborate health care fraud scheme. The pair were caught on camera making ATM withdrawals from banks in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the FBI said.

The thieves used the stolen identities to submitted bogus claims to Medicare for expensive surgeries, the FBI said. The funds were then electronically routed to more than 30 bank accounts set up using the stolen identities. The thieves laundered the money by transferring the funds from one account to another, the FBI said.

In final stage of the scheme, the pair withdrew the money using ATMs at South Florida banks, the FBI said. Several of the withdrawals occurred last fall and one dates to March 2017, according to the agency.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the two thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-6193.



